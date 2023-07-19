Begin typing your search...

Oyo launches its premium resorts brand ‘Palette’

The company has started 10 Palette resorts as a pilot in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar and Bangalore.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 July 2023 6:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-19 18:00:34.0  )
Oyo launches its premium resorts brand ‘Palette’
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Hospitality tech platform Oyo has announced its foray into premium resorts and hotels category with the launch of its new brand -Palette with plans to have a total of 50 properties by second quarter of FY24.

The company has started 10 Palette resorts as a pilot in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar and Bangalore.

It will add 40 more Palette resorts to its portfolio by Q2 FY 2024, as per a statement. “The expansion will encompass destinations like Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Amritsar, Shimla, Goa, Udaipur, Pune, Mussoorie, Srinagar and Kochi,” it added.

Oyo’s other brands include Townhouse Oak, Oyo Townhouse, Collection O, and Capital O.

BusinessHospitality tech platformOyoJaipurHyderabadDighaMumbaiChennaiManesarBangalore
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X