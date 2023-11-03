Over 80 pc retailers do not see e-commerce as threat: Report

NEW DELHI: A majority of Indian retailers surveyed do not feel e-commerce is threatening their operations, with only 18 per cent saying that their sales have been impacted by online selling platforms, claims a study.

The top industries witnessing the highest contribution from offline sales are FMCG & Retail (97 per cent), Food & Beverage (95 per cent), and Consumer Durable & Electronics (93 per cent).

MSME-focused digital lender in India NowGrowth surveyed around 3,000 Indian retailers and shoppers across more than 25 top cities in India, wherein it was found that at-home delivery remains a top priority for shoppers, with 60 per cent of offline retailers receiving customer requests to start home delivery services.

Physical stores remain the most popular mode of shopping for Indians despite the proliferation of online marketplaces.

The ability to touch and feel the product is the top reason for the popularity of in-store shopping. Around 54 per cent prefer offline shopping due to the assured authenticity and quality of products.

Approximately half of the respondents are loyal to their local stores, with multiple generations of a family often shopping from the same retailer leading to trust and familiarity. 35 per cent of Indians shop from their local retailer to encourage and support small businesses.