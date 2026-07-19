Organic pesticide developed at Rajasthan agri varsity could prevent infestation during food storage

Manoj Meena, who is also a guest faculty member at the university, used nanotechnology to develop the pesticide using custard apple seed oil, according to officials.

The product has already received two patents and is being seen as a potential alternative to chemical pesticides widely used in agriculture.

Meena said the research was part of his PhD work carried out under the guidance of Deepak Rajpurohit and involved developing a nano-emulsion from custard apple seed oil.

"This is a completely natural product and no chemical components have been used in it," he said.

The pesticide has proven effective in protecting stored grains such as wheat, gram, bajra and moong from pests like weevils and larvae, which often damage both the quality and quantity of produce during long-term storage.

"When farmers store grains for a long time, they are often affected by insects. This organic nano pesticide can be an effective and eco-friendly option to safeguard them," Meena said.