Organic pesticide developed at Rajasthan agri varsity could prevent infestation during food storage

JAIPUR: An organic nano pesticide developed by a researcher at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University could offer an eco-friendly solution to infestation and help farmers store crops for longer.
Manoj Meena, who is also a guest faculty member at the university, used nanotechnology to develop the pesticide using custard apple seed oil, according to officials.
The product has already received two patents and is being seen as a potential alternative to chemical pesticides widely used in agriculture.
Meena said the research was part of his PhD work carried out under the guidance of Deepak Rajpurohit and involved developing a nano-emulsion from custard apple seed oil.
"This is a completely natural product and no chemical components have been used in it," he said.
The pesticide has proven effective in protecting stored grains such as wheat, gram, bajra and moong from pests like weevils and larvae, which often damage both the quality and quantity of produce during long-term storage.
"When farmers store grains for a long time, they are often affected by insects. This organic nano pesticide can be an effective and eco-friendly option to safeguard them," Meena said.
Highlighting concerns over excessive use of synthetic chemicals in agriculture, he added, "In the present time, excessive use of synthetic chemicals is adversely affecting both human health and the environment. In such a scenario, plant-based organic technology can prove to be a safe and sustainable alternative for farmers."
Meena said efforts are underway to commercialise the product and make it affordable.
"I am trying to collaborate with companies to scale up production and reduce its cost so that it becomes easily accessible to farmers," he said.
Meena said he was also invited to interact with President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his work.
"It is a matter of pride for me that I got the opportunity to meet the President because of this research," he added.
Dean of the university, Vijay Kumar, said the innovation has boosted efforts to promote farmer-centric research.
"The aim is to take this technology from the laboratory to farmers' fields at the earliest, so that chemical-free farming can be encouraged and farmers get safe and affordable options," he said.
The research has the potential to bring significant change in the agriculture sector in the future, he added.