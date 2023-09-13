Orchid Pharma to make cefiderocol for GARDP

Begin typing your search...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) GARDP is a Swiss not-for-profit organisation developing new treatments for drug-resistant infections that pose the greatest threat to health

CHENNAI: City-based Orchid Pharma Ltd has inked an agreement with the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP) to manufacture antibiotic cefiderocol.

According to Orchid Pharma, it has signed a sublicense agreement to manufacture cefiderocol, an antibiotic to treat certain Gram-negative infections. Created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) GARDP is a Swiss not-for-profit organisation developing new treatments for drug-resistant infections that pose the greatest threat to health. The agreement is a critical step in an ambitious project by Shionogi & Co. (Shionogi), GARDP, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) that aims to provide access to cefiderocol, in a number of predominantly low- and middle- income countries, Orchid Pharma said.

