Orange completes Rs 50 cr listed NCD issuance

The issuance represents the first tranche under the Chennai-based company’s Rs 200 crore listed NCD programme for FY27, supported by UMI Capital, and forms part of Orange’s broader Rs 300 crore debt fundraising plan for the financial year.



The fund raise marks an important step in Orange’s strategy to diversify its funding base and build a more scalable, institutional capital-raising platform as it targets Rs 550 crore in AUM during FY27.



Saravanan Kandan, chief financial officer, Orange, said: “This is the first of several steps to widen our funding base and lower our long-term cost of capital. The funding programme provides us with a structured pathway to access institutional debt capital as we scale, while keeping us disciplined on asset-liability management as we work towards our Rs 550 crore AUM target.”