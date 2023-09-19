Oracle adds AI to marketing, sales & service applications on Cloud

LAS VEGAS: Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to help marketers, sellers, and service agents grow revenue and deliver exceptional customer experience.

The latest AI capabilities liberate marketers, sellers, and service agents from time-consuming and manual tasks by unlocking relevant content, recommendations, and insights with automation and conversational interfaces, the company said during its flagship ‘Oracle CloudWorld 2023’ conference here.

“Pre-trained large language models (LLMs) are changing the way we interact with people, content, and critical knowledge in our enterprises. We can now unlock insights and communicate with clarity like never before," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX.

The challenge for marketers, sellers, and service agents is to leverage the new velocity and vast quantity of data, with the help of AI, to unlock powerful insights that benefit customers and help grow business.

“With a unique combination of traditional and generative AI, running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and embedded in application flows, Oracle Cloud CX enables customer experience professionals to do their jobs with more accuracy and efficiency to ultimately drive more revenue,” Tarkoff added.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Service, the new generative AI capabilities include assisted agent responses, knowledge articles, and administrator guidance as well as search augmentation, customer engagement summaries, and field service recommendations.

The company also announced new Guided Campaigns features within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) that help improve efficiency and collaboration between marketers and sellers.

The new features can guide marketers through a simplified campaign builder to launch hyper-targeted, high-quality campaigns designed to generate pre-qualified and conversion-ready opportunities for the sales team.