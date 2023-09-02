Optiemus, Corning in JV for mobile glass covers

NEW DELHI: Homegrown Optiemus Infracom Limited and US-based Corning International Corporation on Friday announced a joint venture to set up India’s first manufacturing facility for producing high-quality finished cover glass parts for the mobile consumer electronics industry.

As part of the joint venture, the companies strategically aim to set up a world-class manufacturing facility in India, powered by cutting-edge technologies and processes.

The collaboration will pave the way for the manufacturing of “Make in India” finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices, and other cover glass applications, to meet the needs of next-generation mobile consumer electronic devices.