OPPO K12x Crosses Two Million Sales Milestone

NEW DELHI: With over *two million units sold, the OPPO K12x has cemented its position as a blockbuster success in India’s mid-range smartphone segment. A large part of this success was driven by Flipkart’s Festive Sale 2024, where the K12x emerged as one of the highest-selling Android smartphones. The device also earned an outstanding 4.5-star rating from 1.5 lakh+ reviews on Flipkart, reinforcing user trust in its powerful performance, long battery life, and reliability that doesn't need a premium price tag.

Building on this success, OPPO is geared to launch its new “OP” the OPPO K13 in India ahead of its global debut. The “OverPowered” K13 will bring smooth gaming, cutting-edge battery life with fast charging, and a buttery-smooth smartphone experience designed to dominate its category.

Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce, OPPO India, said, “The OPPO K12x set new industry benchmarks, reinforcing our commitment to high-performance, feature-packed smartphones. With the OPPO K13, we are taking it a step further – pushing the limits of speed, gaming, and battery endurance. We are confident the K13 will redefine expectations and further solidify OPPO’s leadership in the segment.”

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “We, at Flipkart, are thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated OPPO K13 5G to our customers in India prior to the global launch. The remarkable success of the OPPO K12x 5G, which was one of the most popular choices for customers during the 2024 festive season, reflects the strong trust and preference young Bharat has for OPPO devices.”

“OPPO's commitment to their R&D and strong QC mechanism enables their devices to deliver an exceptional software and hardware experience. We believe the latest launch will cater to the dynamic needs of today’s youth with not only its cutting-edge features but also for its exceptional value" said, Ms. Ravichandran.”

The OPPO K Series is built for users who demand more. The K13 continues this legacy with best-in-class hardware and software, ensuring seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and long-lasting battery life. OPPO India remains at the forefront of smartphone innovation, and the K13 is set to extend the brand’s winning streak.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of the most powerful K Series smartphone yet!

