Opendoor shuts India operations, lays off 250 employees; embraces AI

Opendoor started its operations in India in 2022 with offices in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs,” Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The internal note posted on social media said that since the launch of Opendoor 2.0 a few months ago, the company has unified systems and built small AI-native customer-facing teams across the US.