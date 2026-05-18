OpenAI snaps up firm that makes tools to clone people’s voice

Weights.gg employed a half-dozen people and has raised roughly $4 million in venture capital, according to data compiled by PitchBook, a research firm.

OpenAI has run afoul of copyright issues in the past. Last year, the company released Sora, a smartphone app that allowed people to instantly generate videos of copyrighted characters without their permission. The company quickly ran into resistance from Hollywood before striking deals to use them.

It is unclear what OpenAI plans to do with the Weights.gg team and technology. But Weights.gg employees have disbanded to work on teams across different parts of the company, the two people said.

It is unlikely to release a similar product to Weights.gg, they said.

In recent months, OpenAI has scaled back some of its ambitions in order to focus on revenue-generating products, as it looks to begin trading as a public company by the end of this year. OpenAI shuttered the Sora video app this year. It has also sought to repair its ties to Hollywood by poaching Instagram’s “celebrity whisperer,” Charles Porch, to smooth over frayed relationships.

Instead, it has focused on incorporating its voice technology into other parts of the company. This month, OpenAI released information on how third-party developers can use the company’s application programming interface, or API, to incorporate OpenAI’s voice technology into outside apps and services. Those uses, which developers would pay to use, could include providing real-time voice translation services or interacting with “agents” using voice commands.

OpenAI has also released its ChatGPT in Apple’s Car Play app, which allows people to give the chatbot voice commands while driving. That functionality has improved over time through OpenAI’s investments in voice technology. OpenAI appears to have no immediate plans to release its voice cloning technology outside of a limited set of partners, according to the company’s 2024 blog post. And in other blog posts, OpenAI has said it encourages increased safety practices around voice-cloning technologies like the kind it has created.