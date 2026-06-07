OpenAI plans major ChatGPT overhaul to turn it into ‘Superapp’: Report

The updates will initially appear in ChatGPT’s website and mobile applications. As part of the redesign, ChatGPT’s interface is being reworked to actively steer users toward specific tools such as coding features, image generation and integrated partner services, including platforms like Canva and Booking.com, the report added.

The Financial Times further reported that most Codex users are paid subscribers, and around 2 million business customers currently contribute nearly 40 per cent of OpenAI’s revenue.

This share is expected to rise to about 50 per cent by the end of the year, the report said.