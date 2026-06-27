OpenAI names ex-Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as India MD, rolls out GPT-5.6 Sol with hardened safety stack

The company has hired former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as Managing Director for India. With his appointment, Singh will become OpenAl's most senior leader in india, with responsibility for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships. The appointment comes as India is increasingly gaining importance in the Al space and is proving to be an important hub for Open Al as it scales ChatGPT, enterprise APIs, and developer adoption in one of the world's largest digital markets.

India has been a major driver of ChatGPT usage and a focus for OpenAl's outreach to startups, large enterprises, and government skilling initiatives.

The leadership move comes alongside a product and safety update. OpenAl said GPT-5.6 Sol launches with strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse. "We strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse, then spent weeks hardening the system with human red teaming and over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours of automated testing," the company posted on X.