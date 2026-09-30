But OpenAI’s handling of security is under particular scrutiny because its AI models have been involved in the biggest known number of instances of what the company has called “concerning” behavior — and in instances that experts have said were the most troubling.



In a dozen or so incidents, OpenAI’s systems hacked or tried to breach organizations, including the websites of U.S. government agencies; the technology also hid its mistakes, made up data, tried to message other chatbots and moved files onto the open internet without permission. In all of these cases, the AI acted without being instructed to do so.



“In some sense, this is an OpenAI-specific problem, in that it seems like they had very bad security, and also sloppy model training practices that led to the models having this sort of propensity,” said Daniel Kokotajlo, a former OpenAI employee who has criticized the company’s safety and leads a research nonprofit called the AI Futures Project, though he added that other AI companies were not much better.



Drew Pusateri, an OpenAI spokesperson, said the company was committed to safety and took any security reports or concerns seriously. The lab has internal channels for reporting safety issues, he said, and took immediate action on flaws brought up by independent security researchers.

