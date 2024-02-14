OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy leaves company

SAN FRANCISCO: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI research scientist and founding member Andrej Karpathy has announced that he has left the company.This is Karpathy's second departure from the company, and he said it is not due to any event, issue, or drama.He announced his departure from the AI firm in a post on X, stating that he is leaving to pursue personal projects.

"Hi everyone yes, I left OpenAI yesterday. First of all nothing "happened" and it’s not a result of any particular event, issue or drama (but please keep the conspiracy theories coming as they are highly entertaining)," Karpathy wrote."Actually, being at OpenAI over the last ~year has been really great - the team is really strong, the people are wonderful, and the roadmap is very exciting, and I think we all have a lot to look forward to. My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens," he added.

Karpathy initially left the company to join Elon Musk-run Tesla in 2017. He left Tesla, where he led the autopilot team, in 2022 and rejoined OpenAI about a year ago.Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in touch with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to launch an AI chip fabrication plant.

According to The Financial Times, Altman, who aims to raise billions of dollars from global investors for a chip plant, is also talking with the Taiwanese giant TSMC.

