OpenAI CEO gives thumbs up to Worldcoin project

LONDON: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has doubled down on his vision for cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, following reports the company was seeking $50 mn in funding. Worldcoin says it aims to create a global identity and financial network.

Over 2.6 million people have signed up to have their irises scanned by Worldcoin’s “orb” devices in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency, as per a Reuters report. Altman appeared as part of a virtual Q&A hosted by fintech-focused investment bank FT Partners last Thursday, a week after a crypto news outlet reported that Tools For Humanity, the firm behind Worldcoin, was seeking to raise $50 million from investors, at a discounted rate.

“In a world with a lot of AI, knowing who is human matters more and more,” Altman said.