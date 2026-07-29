Open Fixed Deposit in 2026: Key Things to Check Before You Start Earning FD Interest

Before you open a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in 2026, check the interest rate (up to 7.40% pa, 7.75% pa for senior citizens), the 31 to 60-month tenure, and the Rs 15,000 minimum investment.
Opening a fixed deposit is straightforward once you’ve confirmed the FD interest rates, tenure, and payout structure that suit you. Bajaj Finance FD rates for 2026 go up to 7.75% pa for senior citizens.
Interest rates: up to 7.40% pa (general), up to 7.75% pa (senior citizens)
Minimum investment: Rs 15,000; maximum Rs 3 crore online
Tenure range: 31 to 60 months
Payout choice: Cumulative or Non-Cumulative (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual)
Safety ratings: CRISIL AAA/Stable and ICRA AAA (Stable)
Book your Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit online at bajajfinserv.in — enter your investment amount and tenure, complete your KYC, and start earning guaranteed returns.
A fixed deposit is an investment where you deposit a lump sum for a fixed tenure at a fixed interest rate. Before opening one, check the current rate for your tenure, the minimum investment required, and whether the issuer is a bank or an NBFC, since that affects deposit insurance cover.
Within the 31 to 60-month tenure band, FD interest rates by payout frequency are:
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit accepts a low minimum investment of Rs 15,000, with a maximum of Rs 3 crore for online investors and no upper limit for offline investors. Tenure ranges from 31 to 60 months, and you can set the FD to auto-renew at maturity if you don’t need the funds immediately.
This is a Corporate Fixed Deposit issued by an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company), not a bank FD, so it is not covered by DICGC insurance. Bajaj Finance Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Deposit-Taking NBFC (NBFC-D). In place of DICGC cover, the FD carries CRISIL AAA/Stable and ICRA AAA (Stable) ratings — the highest safety ratings assigned to any NBFC FD in India.
Booking an FD online takes under 10 minutes. Complete your application entirely from bajajfinserv.in — no branch visit required for existing customers.
Visit bajajfinserv.in/investments/fixed-deposit and click ‘Invest Now’ or ‘Open FD’.
Enter your mobile number and validate with the OTP sent to your registered number.
Enter your investment amount (minimum Rs. 15,000) and select your preferred tenure (31 to 60 months).
Choose your FD type: Cumulative (interest paid at maturity) or Non-Cumulative (periodic interest payout).
If Non-Cumulative, select your payout frequency: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual.
Complete your KYC: provide PAN, Aadhaar or other valid address proof, and bank account details for maturity proceeds.
Review the applicable interest rate and projected maturity amount using the FD calculator.
Confirm and submit your application. Your FD will be booked and a confirmation will be sent to your registered email and mobile.
TDS will be deducted if total interest credited in a financial year exceeds Rs. 5,000. TDS rate: 10% (with PAN) or 20% (without PAN). Premature withdrawal is subject to applicable penalties. Bajaj Finance Limited is a registered NBFC-D with the Reserve Bank of India. This FD is not covered under DICGC insurance.
Opening a fixed deposit in 2026 comes down to a few checks: the rate for your tenure, the Rs 15,000 minimum investment, your payout preference, and the issuer’s safety ratings. With Bajaj Finance offering up to 7.75% pa for senior citizens and CRISIL AAA/Stable and ICRA AAA (Stable) ratings, you can complete the entire booking online in under 10 minutes.
Disclaimer: Fixed Deposits offered by Bajaj Finance Limited are subject to the terms and conditions specified at the time of booking. Bajaj Finance Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Deposit-Taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D). These deposits are not insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) and are not covered under any deposit insurance scheme applicable to bank deposits. Credit ratings of CRISIL AAA/Stable and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) indicate the highest degree of safety with regard to timely payment of interest and principal but do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold the instrument. Interest rates are subject to change and are applicable as per the rate card in effect on the date of investment. TDS will be deducted as per applicable tax laws. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.