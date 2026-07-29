Open Fixed Deposit in 2026: Key Things to Check Before You Start Earning FD Interest

Disclaimer: Fixed Deposits offered by Bajaj Finance Limited are subject to the terms and conditions specified at the time of booking. Bajaj Finance Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Deposit-Taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D). These deposits are not insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) and are not covered under any deposit insurance scheme applicable to bank deposits. Credit ratings of CRISIL AAA/Stable and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) indicate the highest degree of safety with regard to timely payment of interest and principal but do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold the instrument. Interest rates are subject to change and are applicable as per the rate card in effect on the date of investment. TDS will be deducted as per applicable tax laws. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.