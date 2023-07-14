ONGC’s natural gas fields to link with NE Gas Grid

GUWAHATI: Indradhanush Gas Limited (IGGL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have signed three hook-up agreements to connect the latter’s natural gas fields with the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) for transportation of natural gas.

The natural gas will be transported from Jorhat, Silchar and Tripura Assets of ONGC to the consumers, an official release said on Thursday. IGGL is laying a 1,656 km long natural gas pipeline connecting the capital cities and the demand centres of all the eight north eastern states. These hook up agreements will facilitate connection of the natural gas fields of ONGC with the IGGL’s pipeline for evacuation of natural gas, IGGL Director Sanjay Kumar said.