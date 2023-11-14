Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-13 23:30:32.0  )
ONGC to start output in KG basin this month
Representative image (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: State-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will kick off oil production from its much-delayed flagship deepsea project in Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal this month, helping reverse years of decline in output, a senior company official said.

“We plan to start producing from the Cluster-2 project in KG-DWN-98/2 block this month and slowly ramp up,” ONGC director (Production) Pankaj Kumar said here.

A floating production unit, called FPSO, which will be used to produce oil, is already in the block. After several missed deadlines, ONGC has told Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas that its floating production, storage and offloading vessel Armada Sterling-V should prepare to receive the first oil this month.

Oil production from Cluster-2 should have begun by November 2021, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Kumar said ONGC plans to start producing from 3 to 4 wells initially and slowly connect others. “Initial production could be 8,000 to 9,000 barrels per day.”

ONGC has hired Armada Sterling-V, owned 70 per cent by SPOG and 30 per cent by Malaysia’s Bumi Armada, for producing oil from below seabed.

Oil and Natural Gas CorporationONGCoil productiondeepsea projectdeepsea flagship project
DTNEXT Bureau

