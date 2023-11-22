OneWeb 1st pvt satcom firm to get nod for commercial satellite broadband

NEW DELHI: Bharti Group-backed OneWeb India has received the necessary authorisations from Indian space regulator IN-SPACe to launch Eutelsat OneWeb’s commercial satellite broadband services in India.

OneWeb India is the first organisation to be granted this authorisation, Eutelsat OneWeb said in a statement. The low earth orbit operator, is part of Eutelsat Group. “Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), Ahmedabad has authorised Eutelsat OneWeb constellation to enable provisioning of its capacity in India for providing the communication services, “ IN-SPACe said in a statement.

The authorisation has a validity period of five years and is subject to the assignment of the spectrum by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for both the gateways and user terminal operations.

“This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all..., “ Bharti Group chairman and VP (co-chair) of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal, said.

IN-SPACe is the agency of the Centre, responsible for regulating space activities and granting authorisation for conducting space activities in the country. It said OneWeb India aims to provide internet services to rural and unconnected areas and territorial waters of India on a 24x7 basis. “Eutelsat OneWeb is ready to deploy as soon as it receives the final spectrum authorization to launch commercial services, “ Mittal said.

“We are pleased to have received these approvals from the space regulator that bring the country a significant step closer to providing high-speed connectivity to even the most remote locations. Having completed our LEO constellation last year, we are perfectly placed to deliver this vital connectivity service to businesses across India, “ Eutelsat Group, Co-General Manager of Connectivity, Cyril Dujardin said.

The business has also obtained in-principle approval to establish and operate two gateways in Gujarat and TN, which would secure the provision of vital high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to customers across India, once services are rolled out.

OneWeb has already received permit for satellite communication services and internet services from the Department of Telecom.