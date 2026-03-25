OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns

NEW DELHI: The CEO of Chinese mobile device maker OnePlus India, Robin Liu, has stepped down, the firm said on Tuesday.
The development comes as the company works to recover from the ongoing decline in shipments.
Under Liu, OnePlus recorded a 32 per cent decline in shipments in 2025, according to Cybermedia Research.
IDC estimates a 38.8 per cent decline in the company’s shipments in 2025 on a YoY basis. The smartphone market looks challenging in 2025 as research firm IDC has projected that the overall volume shipment in the segment is expected to decline this year due to a shortage of memory chips globally.