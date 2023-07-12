One in 4 Merc-Benz cars sold in H1 priced at Rs 1.5 cr plus

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in its sales at 8,528 units in India in the first half of 2023, its best-ever half-yearly sales in the country.

Mercedes Benz India had sold 7,573 units in the January-June period in 2022. There was very high demand for TEV (top-end vehicle) segment priced above Rs 1.5 crore in H1 2023 at 2,000 units, a growth of 54 per cent, it added.

“One out of four Mercedes-Benz sold in H1 2023, belongs to the TEV segment,” the company said.

In the second quarter of 2023, Mercedes-Benz India said its sales were also its highest-ever Q2 sales in India at 3,831 units, an 8 per cent growth over 3,551 units in the year-ago period.

“The 54 per cent growth in the TEV segment is quite strong and that has been our focus. We also introduced five new products this year in the TEV segment. The focus on the segment and the customer base there really helps us to grow,” Mercedes-Benz India MD-CEO, Santosh Iyer said.

The growth in the TEV segment is despite the long waiting period, which ranges from 6 to 24 months, he added.

On the outlook for the rest of the year on the back of H1 sales, Iyer said, “As we predicted and planned, we had a double digit, 13 per cent growth in the first half of the year.”

He further said, “our biggest priority now for H2 or specifically for quarter three is to launch a new generation GLC and introduce this car before the festive season.”

In the Q1 of 2023, Mercedes-Benz India had posted sales of 4,697 units, a 17 per cent growth over the year-ago period. The company, which posted record sales in 2022 at 15,822 units, had sold over 3,500 units of TEVs, growing at 69 per cent.