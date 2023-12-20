ONDC, Meta in pact to aid small businesses in India

NEW DELHI: ONDC and Meta on Tuesday partnered to enable small businesses in India build seamless conversational buyer and seller experiences on WhatsApp through an ecosystem of Meta’s business and technical solution providers.

Meanwhile, ONDC will help these business solution providers become seller apps, bringing the businesses they service onto the ONDC Network and helping them drive commerce.

To kick off the partnership, over the next two years, five lakh MSMEs will also be digitally upskilled through the Meta Small Business Academy.

“Our partnership with Meta will not only digitally upskill these businesses but will also enable them to connect with a customer base far and wide,” said T Koshy, MD-CEO of ONDC.