Ola expands upgrade program to 150+ cities

“The overwhelming response to the Ola Insiders Upgrade Program reflects the deep trust our community places in us. We are excited to take this program to over 150 cities, making it easier for 80 per cent of our customers to upgrade to our latest products and continue their electric journey with Ola,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said. Ola Electric offers a portfolio of Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The premium S1 Gen 3 portfolio includes S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh, and 4kWh configurations.