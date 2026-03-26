Ola expands upgrade program to 150+ cities

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has received a robust early response to its recently launched Ola Insiders Upgrade Program, with over 50,000 customers expressing strong interest within days of launch.
Building on this momentum, the company is expanding the upgrade program to over 150 cities starting today, enabling 80 per cent of customers across the country to seamlessly upgrade to the latest Ola electric vehicles, it said in a statement.
The Upgrade Program, part of the broader Ola Insiders community initiative, allows existing Gen 1 and Gen 2 customers to upgrade their current vehicles to the latest Gen 3 S1 portfolio and Roadster motorcycles with attractive benefits.
“The overwhelming response to the Ola Insiders Upgrade Program reflects the deep trust our community places in us. We are excited to take this program to over 150 cities, making it easier for 80 per cent of our customers to upgrade to our latest products and continue their electric journey with Ola,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said. Ola Electric offers a portfolio of Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The premium S1 Gen 3 portfolio includes S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh, and 4kWh configurations.