Ola Electric Mobility collects Rs 2,763 cr from anchor investors

NEW DELHI: Electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric Mobility on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 2,763 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor round saw participation from a host of investors such as FPIs, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, Sundaram MF, Bandhan MF, Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura India Investment Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Fidelity have been allotted shares in the anchor round, it showed.

Going by the circular, the electric two-wheeler company has allotted 36.35 crore equity shares to 84 funds at Rs 76 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 2,763 crore.