Ola Electric announces #SavingsWalaScooter campaign; to expand to 4,000 stores nationwide on December 25

BENGALURU: Ola Electric, India's largest pure-play EV company, announced its #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, a transformative initiative to bring EVs closer to every Indian household. As a part of the campaign, Ola Electric is set to expand its sales and service network to 4000 on December 25th, marking one of the fastest rollouts of EV distribution globally.

With 3200+ new stores complementing its existing footprint, Ola Electric is bringing its portfolio of affordable, high-quality EVs closer to consumers across metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 towns. Co-located with service facilities, these stores will ensure customers receive best-in-class sales and after-sales support, strengthening the #SavingsWalaScooter revolution for a billion Indians.

No stone unturned, no state untouched! #SavingsWalaScooter will reach every corner of the country on 25th December. pic.twitter.com/X6u8aM1ZXV — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 20, 2024





The #SavingsWalaScooter campaign aligns with Ola Electric’s commitment to democratising electric mobility and transitioning India decisively away from ICE vehicles. By leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Ola is ensuring that EV ownership becomes a reality for every household, breaking barriers to adoption and offering relief from rising petrol prices and high cost of ownership of ICE vehicles.

The company has also introduced the limited ‘Sona’ edition of the S1 Pro in real 24-karat pure gold elements. As a year-end surprise for customers, the company will be giving away limited units of Ola S1 Pro Sona through a #OlaSonaContest. Participants need to post a Reel with Ola S1 or click a picture/ selfie outside an Ola store and tag Ola Electric with #OlaSonaContest. Participants can also win the limited-edition scooter through a scratch and win competition that will be hosted across Ola stores on 25th December.

Stand a chance to win the Ola S1 Pro Sona!



Spot an Ola Store in your city.

Take a selfie with it and upload it on your social media handle.

Tag @olaelectric with #SavingsWalaScooter and #OlaInMyCity.



And if your entry wins you get to own the all-new Ola S1 Pro Sona! pic.twitter.com/Ri5IEt8TEV — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) December 22, 2024

Ola Electric’s rapidly expanding network is powered by its innovative product portfolio, including the recently launched Gig and S1 Z scooter ranges, which offer durable, reliable, and flexible solutions for personal and commercial use cases. With introductory prices starting at ₹39,999 and options tailored for rural, semi-urban, and urban markets, these scooters make EVs more accessible than ever. Additionally, Ola’s S1 portfolio and the upcoming Roadster series cater to a wide range of customers, reinforcing its position as India’s EV market leader.

This landmark expansion reinforces Ola Electric’s mission to lead India in EV adoption and strengthen the #EndICEAge movement. The future of EVs is here—closer, faster, and more accessible than ever before.