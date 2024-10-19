Ola Electric announces new BOSS offers with discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on the S1 portfolio and additional benefits of up to Rs 25,000

CHENNAI: Ola Electric announced new BOSS offers as part of its ongoing Biggest Ola Season Sale campaign for the festive season.

Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹20,000 on the S1 portfolio and avail additional benefits worth up to ₹25,000 on the scooters, making it the best time to switch to an EV.

Under the ‘BOSS’ campaign, the company will offer the following benefits:

● BOSS Prices: Ola S1 portfolio starting at just ₹74,999

● BOSS Discounts: Up to ₹20,000 on the entire S1 portfolio

● Additional BOSS benefits of up to ₹25,000:

○ BOSS Warranty: Free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty worth ₹7,000

○ BOSS Finance Offers: Finance offers of up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs

○ BOSS Benefits: Free MoveOS+ upgrade worth ₹6,000; Free charging credits worth up to ₹7,000

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements.

While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at ₹74,999, ₹87,999, and ₹101,999, respectively.

Ola Electric recently announced the #HyperService campaign.

Under the campaign, the company plans to double its service network to 1,000 centres by December this year.

Additionally, it also announced the Network Partner Program to expand its sales and service network across India.

As a part of the program, Ola Electric plans to grow the network to 10,000 by the end of 2025.

Additionally, Ola Electric will train 1 lakh third-party mechanics to make every mechanic in India EV-ready.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, comprising Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh).

The motorcycles offer many segment-first technology and performance features, with their prices starting from INR 74,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 1,99,999, respectively.