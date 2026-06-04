Ola Consumer valuation collapses to $70 million after Vanguard markdown

Reports said that the markdown -- based on the firm's latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) -- indicated a decline of nearly 99 per cent from the company’s peak valuation of $7.3 billion.

The latest valuation cut comes at a time when competition in India’s ride-hailing market has intensified, with Rapido emerging as a major challenger and expanding its presence alongside Uber.

In addition, financial performance at ANI Technologies remained under pressure during FY25.