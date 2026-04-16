Oil surge threatens India inflation outlook​: Chief Economic Advisor

Speaking at the US-India Economic Forum 2026, Nageswaran said the impact of global conflict extends beyond crude prices to a wider set of critical inputs. “It is not purely about the price of oil… it is about the commodities that matter,” he said.​



India’s landed cost of crude oil rose sharply in recent weeks, touching about $113 per barrel in March, with April levels still elevated near $110. He cautioned that even if markets expect a correction, prices are likely to remain significantly higher than the $60–65 range seen in recent years.​