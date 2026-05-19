Oil surge over West Asia crisis to sustained FPI outflows - what's behind the rupee's fall

Here is an explainer on why the rupee has fallen against the US dollar.

Rupee Value: The Indian rupee fell to a record low for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. It fell to 96.47 to a US dollar pressured by stubbornly high oil prices and persistent portfolio outflows that have strained the current and capital balances of Asia's third-largest economy.

It has depreciated about 7 per cent so far in 2026 and is down roughly 6.1 per cent since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February.

The value of rupee against the dollar was 89.94 at the opening trade and closed at 89.98 on the first day of the calendar year.

What's happening to the rupee? Several factors are responsible for the fall of rupee in recent months: