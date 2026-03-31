Oil steadies, Asian stocks mostly lower on mixed signs on Iran

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was down 1.6 per cent to 51,063.72. Losses after the Iran war that began on February 28 have been wiping out the gains it made from the beginning of the year.

South Korea's Kospi lost 4.3 per cent to 5,052.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3 per cent to 24,678.17, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.8 per cent to 3,891.86.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3 per cent, while Taiwan's Taiex was trading 2.5 per cent lower.

US futures were up more than 0.7 per cent early Tuesday.