Oil prices soar and stock prices fall as US-Israel war with Iran rattles markets

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.7%.

The price of a barrel of US benchmark jumped 9% to $73 per barrel. Brent crude jumped nearly 10% to nearly $80 per barrel.

European markets opened sharply lower. Germany's DAX dropped 2.2% to 24,737.47, while in Paris the CAC 40 lost 1.9% to 8,413.91. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 1% to 10,800.63.

Shares fell in most Asian markets but they rose in Shanghai, where higher oil prices lifted some oil company stocks such as CNOOC, China Petroleum & Chemical and PetroChina to the 10% limit.

The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.5% to 4,182.59, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 2.1% to 26,059.85.