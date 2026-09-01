Oil prices rise and stocks slide as Middle East violence flares, adding to uncertainty

Shares in online fast-fashion retailer Shein fell as much as 10 per cent after they began trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday. They closed 4 per cent lower.

Brent crude gained 2 per cent to USD 92.35 per barrel. It gained 2.7 per cent on Monday after the US attacked rocket launchers on an Iranian island on Sunday, saying they were preparing to launch mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, all of which were intercepted.

The war has curtailed traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which once accounted for about 20 per cent of the world's oil shipments. Oil prices remain high after an initial surge earlier in the war, and that has made everything from gasoline to shipped goods more expensive.

US benchmark crude climbed 2.5 per cent to USD 87.84 per barrel.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX lost 1.1 per cent to 25,982.28, while the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.4 per cent to 8,303.65. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 1.1 per cent to 10,702.25.