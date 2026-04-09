Oil prices rise again, world shares retreat on fragile Iran ceasefire

Investors were closely watching whether a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was already slipping after a round of intense Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed and injured hundreds.

Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz, in response to the attacks in Lebanon.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 per cent to 10,572.73. France's CAC 40 dropped 0.8 per cent to 8,198.77, while Germany's DAX lost 1.3 per cent to 23,771.68.

Asian shares closed mostly lower. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.7 per cent to 55,895.32, while South Korea's Kospi lost 1.6 per cent to 5,778.01. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent to 25,752.40. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.7 per cent to 3,966.17. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 per cent to 8,973.20. Taiwan's Taiex was 0.3 per cent higher, while India's Sensex dropped 1.6 per cent.