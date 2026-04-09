Oil prices rise again and Asian stocks retreat on the fragile Iran ceasefire

Investors were closely watching whether a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was already slipping after a round of deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed and injured hundreds. Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz, in response to the attacks in Lebanon.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9% to 55,824.30, while South Korea's Kospi lost 1.6% to 5,776.03.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 25,801.87. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.7% to 3,965.70.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1%, while Taiwan's Taiex was also 0.1% lower.