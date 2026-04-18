Oil prices retreat while stock indices surge following US-Iran ceasefire

The S&P 500 increased by 1.20 per cent to finish at 7,126.06, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.52 per cent to reach 24,468.48.

The upward movement in Western markets followed a more subdued session in the Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1,042.44 points, a 1.78 per cent decrease, to finish at 58,475.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Taiwan Weighted Index both recorded losses of 0.89 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI also declined by 0.55 per cent to settle at 6,191.92.

Other regional markets showed mixed results during the Friday session. The Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent to reach 7,634.00, though it remained down 12.74 per cent on a year-to-date basis. The Shanghai Composite experienced a marginal decline of 0.10 per cent to close at 4,051.43, while Singapore's Straits Times Index and the SET Composite in Thailand recorded fractional losses of 0.20 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

The sharp slump in oil prices and gain in stock indices come after the Iranian side had earlier accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.