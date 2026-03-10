Oil prices plunge 30 pc from record high, slip below $90 a barrel

Brent futures declined as much as 10.85 per cent to an intraday low of $88.22 per barrel from the previous close of $98.96 per barrel. At the last count (around 11 am), they were trading at $92.50, down 6.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, crude oil futures were trading at $87.94 per barrel, down more than 7 per cent. However, they touched an intraday low of $84.43, down 29.33 per cent from the all-time high of $119.48.