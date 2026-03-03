Oil prices leap on worries about war in Middle East, while US stocks trim their sharp losses

Oil prices are still well below there. A barrel of benchmark US crude rose 5.7% to $70.86. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.2% to $77.36 per barrel.

That helped the US stock market pare some of its steep, opening loss. Morgan Stanley says the S&P 500 has climbed an average of 2%, 6% and 8% in the one, six and 12 months following “geopolitical risk events” historically.

That's going back to the Korean War, which began in 1950, and the 1956 Suez crisis.

At the moment, though, fear is still running through markets.

Stocks of airlines were some of Monday's sharpest losers. Not only do higher oil prices threaten their already big fuel bills, the fighting in the Middle East also closed airports and left travellers stranded.

United Airlines fell 3.9%, and American Airlines lost 4.3%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell even more, 10.8%. It needs customers to have plenty of cash to spend after paying for their gasoline bills and other essentials.

The cruise operator also reported weaker revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit was better. Its forecast for profit this upcoming fiscal year was lower than analysts expected.

Hotels, discount retailers and other companies that benefit when customers have more cash in their pocket from lower fuel bills also lagged the market. MGM Resorts fell 4%, and Dollar Tree lost 2.9%.

Stocks in the housing industry also struggled as higher Treasury yields could translate into more expensive mortgage rates. Paint company Sherwin-Williams fell 2.7%, and homebuilder D R Horton lost 3.8%.

Helping to limit Wall Street's losses were oil companies, which benefited from the rising prices for crude. Exxon Mobil climbed 1.4%, and Occidental Petroleum rose 1.9%.

Companies that make equipment for the military also strengthened. Lockheed Martin climbed 2.2%, and RTX rallied 4.6%.

Palantir Technologies, whose software helps global defense agencies, jumped 6.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.