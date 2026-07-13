Oil prices jump, Asian shares slip as US, Iran carry out airstrikes

The price of Brent crude, the international standard, gained 3.9 per cent to USD 78.96 per barrel, while US benchmark crude oil added 4 per cent to USD 74.26 per barrel.

Prices for both types of crude oil recently had slipped back to the levels they were at before the war with Iran began, after the two sides set an interim agreement on ending the conflict and ships resumed transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the United States launched several waves of strikes on Iran into Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the strait that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend. Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East.