Oil prices hold above USD 100, Wall Street rebounds as US exchanges strikes with Iran

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose 0.9 per cent before the opening bell, while Nasdaq futures climbed 0.8 per cent.

US strikes hit a city Tuesday that's home to one of Iran's main nuclear sites, sending a massive fireball into the sky, and Tehran attacked a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

The attacks were a testament to the intensity of the war more than a month after the US and Israel launched their first strikes. The conflict has left more than 3,000 dead and caused major disruptions to the world's supply of oil and natural gas.

Brent crude futures inched up slightly to USD 107.56 a barrel on Tuesday, while benchmark US crude rose 83 cents to USD 103.71 per barrel.