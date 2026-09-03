Oil prices edge lower, while Asian shares rise, tracking Wall Street gains

US futures edged higher.

Renewed fighting between the US and Iran pushed oil prices sharply higher earlier in the week. US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he doesn't expect the US bombing campaign to last “much longer.”

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.4 per cent to USD 95.26 per barrel. Benchmark US crude shed 0.1 per cent to USD 90.84 a barrel.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.2 per cent to 64,455.83. Among major gainers, OpenAI investor SoftBank Group rose 2.9 per cent, memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings rose 0.6 per cent, and chip equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 0.8 per cent.