Oil prices ease and Asian shares gain on hopes for Mideast deal, as companies report strong profits

Benchmarks jumped more than 3 per cent in Tokyo, Seoul and Taiwan as shares in computer chipmakers and other AI-related companies advanced.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 3.3 per cent to 66,068.24, with chipmaker Kioxia surging 6.3 per cent while chip testing equipment maker Advantest soared 6.9 per cent.

The Kospi in Seoul shot up 4.4 per cent to 6,642.02, led by a 6.7 per cent gain for memory chipmaker SK Hynix. Tech giant Samsung Electronics advanced 4.1 per cent.

Taiwan's Taiex advanced 3.1 per cent as major chipmaker TSMC gained 3.5 per cent.