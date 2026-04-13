Oil prices climb and global markets decline as US prepares for blockade of Iran's ports

US President Donald Trump announced the planned blockade after US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement, and the US military said the blockade involving all Iranian ports would begin Monday at 10 am EDT, or 5:30 pm in Iran.

Oil prices have been rising as shipping through the strait has essentially stalled since late February. Brent crude oil, the international standard, has gone from roughly USD 70 per barrel before the war in late February to more than USD 119 at times.

On Monday, benchmark US crude jumped USD 7.12 or 7.4 per cent to USD 103.69 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose USD 7.04 or 7.4 per cent to USD 102.24 a barrel.