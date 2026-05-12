Oil Minister Puri dispels any fuel supply concerns; LPG production ramped up to 54,000 tonnes/day

The Oil Minister said PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal should be taken as a wake up call and urged to start thinking of "measures" to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict.

"PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal is a wake up call to start thinking of measures to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict," Puri said at the summit.

Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.