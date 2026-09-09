Oil cos losing Rs 5 on petrol, Rs 23 a litre on diesel as oil prices cross USD 100-mark

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 2.5 per cent to over USD 100 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained almost 2 per cent to about USD 95. This after tensions rose in the Middle East amid the latest tit-for-tat exchange of fire between the US and Iran.

Brent last touched the USD 100-mark on July 23.

India, the world's third-largest oil importing and consuming country, is particularly exposed to swings in international crude prices. It imports over 88 per cent of its crude -- raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel -- requirements.

A sustained increase in prices raises the country's dollar-denominated import bill and can put pressure on the trade balance and the rupee, analysts said.

Also, with retail pump rates remaining unchanged, it leads to fuel retailers incurring losses on sale of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd, said with escalation in hostilities between Iran and the US, Brent prices have crossed the USD 100 per barrel-mark on Wednesday and the Indian crude basket is at about USD 109 per barrel.

"At the average price for the month of September till date, marketing margins on petrol are negative Rs 5 per litre and diesel at negative Rs 23 a litre and under recoveries on domestic LPG are at Rs 200 per cylinder," he said.