Oil companies bleed Rs 30,000 cr as fuel prices held steady despite global energy shock

In doing so, the three companies together incurred an estimated Rs 30,000 crore in under-recoveries - the gap between input costs and realised retail prices - since mid-March, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This loss would have swelled to nearly Rs 62,500 crore had the government not cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, they said.

Brent crude - the world's most traded oil benchmark - was hovering around USD 72 per barrel before the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a sharp escalation in West Asia tensions. Prices then surged as the conflict widened and shipping risks intensified in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of disrupted tanker movement and heightened supply fears.