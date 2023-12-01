Offshore wind energy will be game changer for TN: Official

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has become a leader in green energy, all with the adoption of a policy framework to that effect, said Han Raj Verma, additional chief secretary to government and CMD (FAC), Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency.

Speaking at the 13th edition of Tanenergy Summit & Awards 2023 under the theme ‘Energy and Economy- A Paradigm Shift’ organised by the Ficci here on Thursday, he said offshore wind energy is going to be the game changer in TN as lots of initiatives are taken in green manufacturing and green power generation which could also act as a key strength to the state in relation to the economic progress of the country.

“We have changed our business philosophy and we have a clear mission for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are the key players in the global supply chain,” he said and added Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation could be the interface for the growth and progress of around 3000 MSMEs in the state.

He also favoured the creation of a battery storage system for absorbing the excess generation of green power.

Dr Beela Rajesh, principal secretary, Energy Department, TN, in her inaugural address as chief guest, said the state has created a special purpose vehicle to projects related to renewable energy with an objective of 19,500 MW to 25,000 MW of power generation for next year.

R Venkatesh, CEO, Everrenew Energy, said TN is one of the top states in the renewable energy sector with an objective of generating 10,000 MW of wind power and 7,000 MW of solar power. He urged the state to strengthen the transmission lines with the setting up of more and more sub-stations with central connectivity.

GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI TN & CMD, Trivitron Healthcare/Neuberg Diagnostics group of companies, in his welcome address, said the energy sector is the heart of the economy. He also emphasised the need for creating a robust grid system for power storage and transmission.