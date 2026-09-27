Odds of rate hike at RBI's October MPC meet on the rise: Economists

Short-end rates are likely to stay bid as markets price in these rate increases, they added.

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director, DBS Bank, pullback in benchmark oil prices helped to stabilise INR asset markets, though overnight climb in US yields might counteract some of the positive impact.

“USD/INR had ended around the mid-95 handle, though is set to resume its climb, attracting strong intervention bids. Liquidity conditions have tightened meaningfully following the central bank's sustained absorption operations, which have relied on a mix of open market operations, VRRR auctions, and short-tenor sell-buy swaps,” she explained.