Indian markets capable of absorbing different types of shocks: SEBI chief on West Asia crisis

“Due to the prevailing conflict in West Asia, the oil supply chain and its prices got affected in the rest of the world. All the economies have been affected by this and obviously, there are inflationary risks. Besides, spillover effect and second-order effect will also come in,” he said.

“However, the advantages of a resilient Indian market are that it is able to absorb different types of shocks, and when these end, the market again resumes its normal trajectory,” Pandey said.

He also admitted that there have been some foreign portfolio investment outflows since September 2024, but domestic investors have “retained their confidence”.