o9’s latest investment round of $116 mn led by BeyondNetZero

BENGALURU: o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider for global enterprises, on Wednesday announced that its existing investors, led by General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero, the inaugural companion fund for the growth equity firm’s climate investing efforts, have invested an additional $116 mn in the company.

Existing investors KKR and Generation Investment Management also participated in the round. The investment values o9 at $3.7 billion, up from $2.7 billion since the company’s last investment round in January 2022.

The investment follows a period of continued outperformance by o9, including 55% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of Q2’23. o9 also reported 67% year-over-year ARR growth as of Q1’23 and 65% growth in 2022.