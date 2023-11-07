Nykaa’s net profit jumps to Rs 7.8 crore in Q2

NEW DELHI: Online beauty and fashion e-commerce major Nykaa registered Rs 7.8 crore in net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, up from over Rs 5.1 crore in the same period last year.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent company, saw a 22 per cent increase in revenue from operations at Rs 1,507 crore in Q2 FY24, up from Rs 1,230 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nykaa’s stock closed nearly 5 per cent up at Rs 147.45 on Monday. This year, the festive sales were delayed by a few weeks which “has a base impact on the Q2 FY24 growth to some extent”, as per the brand. “Overall, the H1FY24 performance sets up Nykaa well for the year with (the) second half historically witnessing superior consumer demand,” it said.